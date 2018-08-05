Blood Drives
MONDAY
Newton Falls United Methodist Church, 336 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, 1 to 7 p.m.
Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Road, Warren, noon to 6 p.m. TUESDAY
Champion Presbyterian Church, 4779 Mahoning Ave. NW, Champion, noon to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Donnell Ford Lincoln of Salem, 152 Continental Drive, Salem, 1 to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Fowler Community Church, 4665 Wilson-Sharpsville Road, Cortland, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
