AAA safe driving course for senior citizens is Aug. 14 and Aug. 16

Staff report

POLAND

Shepherd of the Valley, 301 W. Western Reserve Road, is inviting mature drivers 60 and older to sign up for the AAA Safe Driving for Mature Operators course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 and Aug. 16. Registration is required and payment due by Tuesday.

The state-certified course can qualify attendees for auto-insurance discounts.

The course is approved for discounts by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles under Ohio’s Motor Vehicle Accident Prevention Course for Drivers age 60 and older. The insurance company determines the amount of the discount, which is good for three years.

The instructor will share, through interactive classroom-based instruction, the most up-to-date information on mature driver’s education

Focus areas include vision, adjusting speed, road rage, drowsy driving, prescription medications, driving emergencies and more.

Participants will be given an hour for lunch, which will be available each day for $6. There also are several nearby dining locations. Lunch reservations must be made when signing up for the class.

Class size is limited to 15 participants. Cost is $10 for AAA members and $15 for nonmembers.

For information, contact Elizabeth Vaughn at 330-726-7110, ext. 2318 or evaughn@shepherdofthevalley.com.