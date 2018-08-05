5,000 defy heat for Wings-n-Wheels in Howland today

Staff report

HOWLAND

Temperatures exceeding 90 degrees? No problem. High humidity? We’ll deal with it.

How else to explain the turnout of more than 5,000 aficionados of classic airplanes and cars for the Sixth Annual Wings-n-Wheels at SLOAS Airfield Sunday.

“Look at all the people,” marveled Bill Griffin of Howland, owner of SLOAS and operator of the Ernie Hall Aviation Museum next to the 3,000-foot grass strip. “How can you not be satisfied?”

On one side adjacent to the airfield, classic cars from the 1920s along with modified vehicles and revered sports cars from decades ago drew thousands who snapped photos with their cellphones and, in some cases, negotiated with owners looking to sell. Airplanes lined the opposite side, and many of them appeared to delight the crowd when they flew low over the airfield. One that drew a loud reaction was the flyover of two rebuilt Christen Eagle biplanes. Their pilots--Connor Griffin, 24, and Mark Paul, 29, both from Howland---released smoke from under the tails of the aircraft as they flew over the spectators, the roar of their biplanes muffling the applause from the thousands watching below.

Read the full story Monday in The Vindicator and on Vindy.com.