Marshals seek burglary, robbery suspects

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two of three people U.S. marshals are seeking in connection with a home invasion earlier this week served time for a homicide.

Marshals are looking for Latrell Jackson, 36; Odis Simmons, 34; and Brittany Thomas, 29.

All three are charged with felony counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary for a Tuesday incident on Beechwood Place on the South Side.

Warrants for all three were filed Friday in municipal court.

Jackson and Simmons each served 13 years in prison after they pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the July 27, 2003, death of 17-year-old William Lee.

Police said Lee, Simmons, Jackson and another person were robbing a couple and were in a car with the male victim when he grabbed a gun and Lee was shot in the stomach.

Marshals said Jackson, Simmons and Thomas are considered armed and dangerous. All tips are anonymous, and reward money may be available.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts can call 866-4WANTED (866-492-6833) or text the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411).