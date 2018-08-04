Minor injuries when semi forces car across I-76 today

LAKE MILTON

A Coraopolis, Pa., woman was injured when the semi tractor-trailer she was passing today on Interstate-76 in Milton Township in Mahoning County blew a left front tire, causing the truck driver to lose control and sideswipe her Honda Civic.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol report said the truck, driven by Zachary McLean, 26, of Janesville, Wis., was eastbound on I-76 in the right lane. The Honda, driven by Emily Andrick, 21, of Coraopolis, was also traveling east but was in the left lane trying to pass McLean’s truck when the crash occurred.

Both vehicles went off the left side of the highway into the grass median; the truck’s trailer overturned, causing its load, a large excavator, to come off and land on the berm; and both vehicles continued across the westbound lanes into a wooded area, the OSHP reported.

Andrick was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with minor injuries. McLean was not injured.

The westbound lanes were closed for several hours. Traffic was diverted off Bailey Road.