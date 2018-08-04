Lake Milton party at the beach is today
LAKE MILTON — Lake Milton Association will host Party at the Beach from 5 to 11 p.m. today at the Lake Milton State Park Amphitheater, 2323 Grandview Road.
There will be food and drinks available for purchase. Live entertainment will be DJ Platter from 5 to 8 p.m. and Cin City and the Saints will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 10, 2017 8:42 a.m.
Lake Milton society plans celebration
- July 30, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Milton Dam centennial to be observed
- August 4, 2018 12:03 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Niles council vacancy
- June 2, 2017 8:32 a.m.
Craig Beach annual safety day planned
- May 24, 2018 midnight
Summer fun - Guide to summer fairs and festivals
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.