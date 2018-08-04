Lake Milton party at the beach is today


August 4, 2018 at 9:00a.m.

LAKE MILTON — Lake Milton Association will host Party at the Beach from 5 to 11 p.m. today at the Lake Milton State Park Amphitheater, 2323 Grandview Road.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase. Live entertainment will be DJ Platter from 5 to 8 p.m. and Cin City and the Saints will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children.

