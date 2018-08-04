Four indicted for selling cocaine

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

An indictment unsealed Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charges four people with selling cocaine in Youngstown for almost two years.

Indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distributing cocaine are Lawrence Whited and Jeanne George, both 47 and both of Youngstown; Jonathan F. Brown, 50, of Austintown; and Eva Whisel, 34, of Youngstown.

An indictment issued June 21 charges the four with selling cocaine from January 2016 to Dec. 12, 2017. The indictment was unsealed after all of the defendants were taken into federal custody.

Whited faces additional counts of using firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities said he had three guns.

Prosecutors are also looking to seize almost $17,000 in cash and the three guns.

According to the indictment, Whited supplied cocaine to George and Brown to sell in Youngstown, and George and Brown then gave cocaine to Whisel to sell.

Whisel sold cocaine three times to a “confidential source,” according to the indictment in April 2017, and George sold cocaine twice to the source in May 2017.

Whited and George sold cocaine to the source again June 13, 2017, as well as on Sept. 28 that year.

Whited is charged with having three guns – a 9 mm and two .38-caliber revolvers, on Sept. 28. Besides using the guns while selling drugs, the indictment said Whited has a 1992 felonious assault conviction from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that bars him from owning a gun.

The FBI and the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.