Driver alert: OVI checkpoint starts at 8:30 on Route 46


August 4, 2018 at 8:01p.m.

HOWLAND

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Howland Police Department are conducting an OVI checkpoint from 8:30 p.m. today until 1 a.m. Sunday on state Route 46.

The OSHP did not provide a specific location for the OVI.

The checkpoint is to be in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes, according to the patrol.

Troopers recommend that those planning to drink alcohol designate a driver or make other travel arrangements .

