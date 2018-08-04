Driver alert: OVI checkpoint starts at 8:30 on Route 46
HOWLAND
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Howland Police Department are conducting an OVI checkpoint from 8:30 p.m. today until 1 a.m. Sunday on state Route 46.
The OSHP did not provide a specific location for the OVI.
The checkpoint is to be in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes, according to the patrol.
Troopers recommend that those planning to drink alcohol designate a driver or make other travel arrangements .
