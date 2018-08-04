METRO DIGEST || Niles council vacancy

Council vacancy

NILES

After Councilman Steve Mientkiewicz’s selection Wednesday by Trumbull County Democratic Party Central Committee members from Niles to be Niles mayor, there is a vacancy for his 2nd Ward seat.

County Commissioner Dan Polivka, who is the county’s Democratic Party chairman, said there will be a meeting within 45 days of the vacancy to choose a replacement for Mientkiewicz, but he doesn’t have a date for the meeting.

Mentkiewicz, 34, will serve the remaining term of Thomas Scarnecchia, who retired June 18. The term ends Dec. 31, 2019.

Trail improvement

CANFIELD

Mill Creek MetroParks announced the completion of a trail improvement project at Vickers Nature Preserve, located on U.S. Route 224 in Ellsworth.

The project, completed by MetroParks staff and Buckeye Horse Park volunteers, consisted of creating a “well-marked and cohesive trail system to be enjoyed by both first-time and seasoned trail users,” according to a news release.

The marked trails consist of a 2.2-mile outer loop, a 1.1-mile inner loop and two shorter loops.

The newly installed trail markers include eight trail head signs, nine access signs, three parking-lot signs, one interpretive education sign and color-coded directional markers at each trail intersection.

A $2,910 grant from the American Quarter Horse Association funded the project.

Suspects scared off

WARREN

Police say two men observed breaking into a house in the 2000 block of Northwest Boulevard Northwest at 7:29 p.m. Thursday apparently left in a hurry and didn’t get anything from the home.

When police responded to the home based on a phone call from a neighbor, they found a screen cut and window broken in the back and “items throughout the home appeared ready to be taken, televisions, closets ransacked, etc., when the suspects were scared off.”

Culvert replacement

CHAMPION

Ohio Department of Transportation announced some culvert replacement projects set to begin Monday and next week in the township.

Beginning Monday, state Route 305 just east of state Route 45 will be closed through Wednesday. The detour will be Route 45 to state Route 5/82 to state Route 5 to Route 305.

Beginning Aug. 13, Route 305 between Route 45 and Shaffer Road will be closed through Aug. 15. The detour will be Route 45 to Route 5/82 to Route 5 to Route 305.

Zoning meeting

BOARDMAN

The township will host a public meeting on its zoning code at 7 p.m. Monday at the government center, 8299 Market St.

Township residents will have the opportunity to meet with zoning staff and professional consultants as the township prepares to update its zoning resolution.

Party at the Beach

LAKE MILTON

Lake Milton Association will host Party at the Beach from 5 to 11 p.m. today at the Lake Milton State Park Amphitheater, 2323 Grandview Road.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase. Live entertainment will be DJ Platter from 5 to 8 p.m., and Cin City and the Saints will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Cost is $5 for adults and $1 for children.

More Digest on A5