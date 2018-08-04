METRO DIGEST || Bus drivers in-service

Bus drivers in-service

YOUNGSTOWN

About 300 bus drivers from throughout Northeast Ohio are expected at a bus professionals in-service Monday at East High School, 474 Bennington Ave.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the agenda kicks off at 8 a.m. The in-service is expected to last until noon.

At 8:30 a.m., Lt. Aaron Reimer, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Office of Field Operations, Licensing and Commercial Standards, will present “Rules, Licensure and Inspections.” His presentation will include updates on accident prevention and protocol.

At 9:30 a.m., Jennifer Merritt, director of alternative education and the superintendent of Mahoning County High School, will talk about the impact of trauma on students and the signs of abuse and neglect.

Robert Harmon, retired director of transportation from the Ohio Department of Education, will conclude the training with a 10:45 a.m. presentation.

Body identified

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office has identified the person whose body was found in a house on Woodford Avenue earlier this week, said 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Investigators told the television news station Friday that Earl Lively, 32, was found in a house in the 800 block of Woodford Avenue on Tuesday. Family members had called police to check on Lively after they had not heard from him in a couple of days.

There had been a small fire inside the South Side house at some point that appears to have been accidental. The coroner’s office is still investigating Lively’s death, but officials do not believe it is suspicious at this time.

Arrested on warrant

BOARDMAN

U.S. marshals arrested a township woman accused of kicking two police officers and biting one of them, says 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Carly Zinni, 23, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Thursday after she was arrested on a warrant. She was first arrested May 20 outside her Lockwood Boulevard apartment after an Uber driver reported an intoxicated woman had urinated over herself and his car seat as he was driving her home.

Police say that once inside the apartment, Zinni began throwing things and yelling. During her arrest, an officer was bitten on the forearm. A county grand jury indicted Zinni in July on two counts of assaulting a police officer.

When she didn’t show up for her arraignment this week, a magistrate issued a warrant for her arrest.