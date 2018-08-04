Cars in the Park 40th anniversary

Staff report

BOARDMAN

The Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club will celebrate its 40th anniversary with its Cars in the Park car show and flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boardman Park.

There is no charge for visitors, but there is a $10 registration fee for classic cars.

The club, started in 1978, has grown into a membership of nearly 200 people, said MVOCC member Dee Tripp.

“The purpose of our club is to promote and encourage the preservation, restoration and enjoyment of antique vehicles,” Tripp said. “Our motto is having fun with old cars.”

Club activities include participating in area parades, setting up car shows at area nursing homes and organizing day trips.

Each Tuesday in summer, members and friends meet at the Austintown Senior Center for a Cruise Night.

Each year the MVOCC hosts Cars in the Park and partial proceeds benefit area children who have significant medical needs.

Visitors can enjoy food, a 50/50 drawing, a bucket auction, music, face painting, coloring, prizes and more.

Over the last several years, the club has donated more than $134,000 to children and Hospice of the Valley.

The benefit recipient of this year’s show is 4-year-old Nora Sabella who has stage four high-risk neuroblastoma cancer.