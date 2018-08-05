2 seriously injured in Newton Falls crash tonight

NEWTON FALLS

A two-vehicle crash in Newton Township at about 7 p.m. today on Newton-Tomlinson Road left both drivers seriously injured.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the Jaws of Life were used to extract one driver trapped inside a car and that both people injured were airlifted to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The conditions of the drivers were unknown at 10:30 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.