Y'town schools strategic plan being modified to align with state

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is tightening his strategic plan to align with state standards for instruction.

The district’s Academic Distress Commission performed a detailed review of Mohip’s strategic plan Friday to see where the district stands currently in the plan.

New goals of the strategic plan are to “describe and apply components of [state] standard-based planning” and to support teachers so they can do so, and to design “standards-based lessons.”

In June, an Ohio Department of Education review of Youngstown City Schools revealed instruction may not be in line with state standards.

Mohip said the importance of grade-level release days – days of early release for students in certain grade levels – is to get the teachers the professional development necessary to do this.

“You’re bringing all of your kindergarten teachers, all of your eighth-grade teachers together at one time to make sure that they know these standards. Then you go in and create common understandings,” he said. “That also allows teachers to come together and do some collaborative scoring.”

