Warren man who skinned his dog due in court Thursday, Friday
Staff report
CANTON
A judge set bond at $250,000 on Friday for Scott A. Winter, 46, formerly of Palmyra Road in Warren, during his arraignment in Canton Municipal Court on a felony animal-cruelty charge.
Winter is ordered to have no contact with animals while the case is pending. If convicted, Winter could get prison time.
Winter, who is in the Stark County jail, is set for a status conference at 1 p.m. Thursday and a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Canton police filed the charge after photos of him skinning his own dog were seen on Facebook a couple weeks ago. The photos were posted to Facebook by his adult son, a Warren police detective said.
Read more about the case in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
