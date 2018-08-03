Volunteers need for two Greatest events

Greatest friends:

We are in our 9th year of Greatest Golfer ... 9 years !!!

And no year has been a success without a handful of golf fans helping us during the week.

You have provided or found help for us in the past and we're reaching out again.

On Monday, Aug. 13, we need 28 volunteers at The Lake Club to help marshal the Coors Light Greatest Scramble Championship. You will be needed from 12:30 to 5:30.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, we need 10 volunteers for scoring the championship. This will be approx. 10 a.m. -4 p.m.

All volunteers get lunch, beverages, a great golf gift and a front-row seat to some greatest competition. ... Oh, and my eternal fondness for your outreach.



Please email me ASAP at vindygreatest@vindy.com if you can help.