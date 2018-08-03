June housing sales mixed for Mahoning Valley

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

June housing sales were up in Mahoning County, flat in Columbiana and down in Trumbull County compared with June 2017.

In Mahoning County, there were 286 houses sold, up 6.7 percent from 268 sold in June of last year, according to the Youngstown/Columbiana County Association of Realtors.

Pending sales were up 32 percent, from 228 in June 2017 to 301 in June 2018. There were 402 new listings in June, and the inventory of homes for sale was 929. The average sales price went up 3.2 percent to $128,904.

In Columbiana County, there were 85 houses sold, the same as June 2017.

Pending sales were up 28.1 percent, from 89 in June of last year to 114 this year. There were 122 new listings in June, and the inventory of homes for sale was 393. The average sales price increased 8.7 percent year-over-year to $130,273.

In Trumbull County, there were 197 houses sold, down 9.6 percent from the 218 sold last June, according to the Warren Area Board of Realtors.

Pending sales were up 45.7 percent year-over-year, from 186 in June 2017 to 271. There were 278 new listings, and the inventory of homes for sale was 680. The average sales price increased 8.9 percent year-over-year, to $113,398.