Two people on way to drug rehab arrested on drug charges in Boardman

BOARDMAN — Two people who told police they were their way to rehab were arrested on drug-related charges.

Township police received a report of a crash on Boardman-Canfield Road (U.S. Route 224) shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.

Police reported speaking to the passenger of one of the vehicles, John Re, and that Re “appeared completely coherent and showed no signs of impairment.”

But when officers came back to talk to Re again, they reported he appeared to be showing signs of opioid use. An officer also reported seeing an uncapped needle outside Re’s door, which police said had not been there moments before.

“Re was interviewed and advised he had injected approximately a gram of heroin (just a few feet away from [officers]) and attempted to discard the needle in the parking lot,” police reported.

Re, 25, of Cincinnati was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, drug abuse and possessing drug-abuse instruments.

The driver, Jill Constable, 32, also of Cincinnati, was arrested on drug-abuse and possessing drug-abuse instrument charges after police searched the vehicle and reported finding drug-related items.

Constable told police she is addicted to heroin, and that she and Re had been on their way to a local rehab center to seek treatment.