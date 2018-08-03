Science of Brewing

YOUNGSTOWN

The seventh annual Science of Brewing event at OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. next Friday at the center, 11 W. Federal St.

The adult-only event will feature tastings, food pairings, live entertainment, raffles and a silent auction.

Regional brewers, vintners and distillers will be featured.

The cost is $60 per person.

Register at http://ohwowkids.org/support/fundraising-events/.

All proceeds support educational programming at OH WOW!

Noso anniversary

JACKSON HOLE, WYO.

Noso Patches, a business started by Boardman native Kelli Jones that produces adhesive patches to repair outdoor gear, is celebrating working artists, custom patches and recent press attention as it nears its second anniversary, the company said in a news release.

The company announced it is debuting an ArtFix collection that features working artists and new custom patches. Noso also has been recognized by and featured in Outside Magazine, most recently in an inclusivity issue spotlighting women in the outdoor industry. Visit nosopatches.com to learn more.

Ads target Renacci

YOUNGSTOWN

The Communications Workers of America launched radio ads in the Youngstown area this week against U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci of Wadsworth, R-16th, and AT&T, the union announced Thursday.

The ads are part of a multistate political push in the Midwest “spotlighting AT&T’s cuts to U.S. jobs in the wake of the GOP tax bill.”

“AT&T broke its promises to American workers and has devastated our communities,” said Linda L. Hinton, vice president for CWA District 4, which covers the Midwest. “We know now what the GOP tax breaks were really for – buying back stocks to line the pockets of wealthy shareholders and executives. Now it’s time for the Republicans who passed the tax bill to show if they really stand with working families. If not, they’ll be hearing from us on election day.”

CWA said 14,000 AT&T workers “are poised to strike if the company refuses to commit to protecting U.S. jobs.”

Truck-driving championships

PITTSBURGH

Aaron Snyder, a truck driver from Warren, will represent FedEx Ground and his employer, Moore’s P&D Service Inc., in the National Truck Driving Championships from Aug. 15-18 in Columbus.

The annual championship celebrates those who exemplify safety and excellence in the driving profession, according to a news release.

Snyder qualified for the national competition by winning at the Ohio truck-driving championships earlier this year.

Snyder has driven more than 750,000 accident-free miles in his 15-year driving career.

He operates in Ohio and has worked as a contractor for FedEx Ground for 12 years.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 42.440.40

Aqua America, .20 36.670.39

Avalon Holdings,3.590.12

Chemical Bank, .2857.400.69

Community Health Sys, .213.110.00

Cortland Bancorp, .1125.500.95

Farmers Nat., .0716.000.00

First Energy, .36 36.44-0.02

Fifth/Third, .1630.000.22

First Niles Financial, .059.800.00

FNB Corp., .1213.090.15

General Motors, .3836.67-0.47

General Electric, .1213.18-0.06

Huntington Bank, .11 15.700.22

iHeartMedia Inc.,--

JP Morgan Chase, .56115.980.32

Key Corp, .1121.310.23

LaFarge, 2.01--

Macy’s, .38 38.810.88

Parker Hannifin, .76171.525.86

PNC, .75145.150.12

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88176.23-1.52

Stoneridge 34.790.83

United Comm. Fin., .06 10.460.02

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.