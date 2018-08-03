Parents of teen fatally shot fleeing traffic stop file suit

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH

The parents of an unarmed black teenager fatally shot while fleeing a traffic stop outside Pittsburgh filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the police officer charged in the shooting.

The lawsuit filed in federal court late Wednesday named East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld and the borough of East Pittsburgh, as well as its mayor and chief of police. The lawsuit alleges that the decisions that led to the death of Antwon Rose Jr. started at the top with a lack of vetting and a lack of training for officers hired by the borough, about 10 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Rose’s parents, Michelle Kenney and Antwon Rose Sr., alleged that Rosfeld used excessive and deadly force in the June 19 shooting. Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide after police investigators said he gave conflicting accounts of whether he saw a gun and whether Rose had pointed his arm at the officer.

Witnesses said the 17-year-old showed his hands. Investigators have said Rose was unarmed, and had no involvement in an earlier drive-by shooting that led to the traffic stop.

Rosfeld waived a preliminary hearing late last month and will be in court for arraignment on Aug. 22. His attorney in the criminal charges has said he plans to present a defense that the shooting was justified. It was unclear if Rosfeld had an attorney in the civil case.