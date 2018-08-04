Olde Car Club's 40th anniversary Sunday
Staff report
BOARDMAN
The Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club will celebrate its 40th anniversary with its Cars in the Park car show and flea market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boardman Park.
There is no charge for visitors, but a $10 registration fee for classic cars.
The club, started in 1978, has grown into a membership of nearly 200 people, said MVOCC member Dee Tripp.
“The purpose of our club is to promote and encourage the preservation, restoration and enjoyment of antique vehicles,” Tripp said. “Our motto is having fun with old cars.”
