National Night Out event is Tuesday in Vienna
VIENNA — Vienna Township Neighborhood Watch’s National Night Out will take place at the township gazebo, located on the township green, from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
There will be live entertainment by Don Richards, picnic food with hot dogs provided by National Fire & Water Repair, police and fire emergency vehicles, canned food drive, My Little Library donation box, information and resources, Mathews Mustangs Art Show, chalk on the walk, bubbles and games.
Residents are urged to turn on their porch lights after the event to show support to the local police department. In case of rain, activities will take place in Vienna Methodist Church Hall, 4265 Warren-Sharon Road.
