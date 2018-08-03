Meeting within 45 days to fill Niles council vacancy

NILES

Following Councilman Steve Mientkiewicz’s selection to be Niles mayor by Trumbull County Democratic Party Central Committee members from Niles on Wednesday, there is a vacancy for his 2nd Ward position.

Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka, who is county Democratic Party chairman, said there will be a meeting within 45 days of the vacancy to choose a replacement for Mientkiewicz, but he doesn’t have a date for the meeting yet.