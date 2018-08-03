Meeting within 45 days to fill Niles council vacancy


August 3, 2018 at 8:42a.m.

NILES

Following Councilman Steve Mientkiewicz’s selection to be Niles mayor by Trumbull County Democratic Party Central Committee members from Niles on Wednesday, there is a vacancy for his 2nd Ward position.

Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka, who is county Democratic Party chairman, said there will be a meeting within 45 days of the vacancy to choose a replacement for Mientkiewicz, but he doesn’t have a date for the meeting yet.

