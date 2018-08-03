MAHONING indictments

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Marquise Thomas, 23, Market Street, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

Ira Edwards, 64, Lora Avenue, domestic violence.

Michael Gibson, 21, North Evanston Avenue, aggravated burglary, burglary, domestic violence, endangering children and assault.

Marsha R.M. Young, 24, Chicago Avenue, telecommunications fraud and receiving stolen property.

Laura Daviduk, 26, Coitsville-Hubbard Road, Alyssa Shaffer, 20, West Marion Avenue, and Danny Daviduk Jr., 23, Saranac Avenue, burglary, grand theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

Anthony D. Naze, 24, South Schenley Avenue, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle impaired.

Jeremiah Zirvolo, aka Jeremiah Ziruolo, 29, Akron, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and OVI.

Alfred Coward, 47, Shawnee Trail, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specification.

Tareana Butler, 31, Gladstone Avenue, identity fraud, forgery and receiving stolen property.

Juan Scott, 55, Bryson Street, possession of cocaine.

Nadyne Yanniello, 54, Manchester Avenue, two counts of possession of cocaine.

Kimberly Hill, 29, Meadowbrook Circle, New Middletown, possession of cocaine.

Lawrence Mitchum, 55, Berkley Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kesha Bates, 44, Kendall Avenue, Campbell, possession of cocaine.

Melanie Ditchey, 55, Stadler Court, Boardman, theft.

Scott McGann, 20, failure to notify change of address.

James Cominsky, 47, North Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, theft.

Thomas Reto Jr., 60, Marinthana Avenue, Boardman, five counts of gross sexual imposition.

Dana V. Bryant, 43, Fountain Square, Austintown, two counts of nonsupport of dependents.

Robert Scott, 59, Westmont Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Amanda Snyder, 34, Warner Road, Fowler, grand theft and petty theft.

Sharita Williams, 35, East High Avenue, felonious assault and intimidation of a witness.