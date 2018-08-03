Superseding indictment issued in murder case
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday issued an indictment against a man who went on trial in June for murder only to have jurors fail to reach a verdict.
The indictment added a firearms specification to a charge of murder against Johnny Ray Wallace, 24, of East Midlothian Boulevard. Wallace also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Wallace was charged with the Nov. 28 shooting death of Colin Brown, 45, in a South Avenue bar. A jury in common pleas court deliberated over parts of two days in June but could not reach a verdict in the case.
Wallace is expected to be re-tried in November.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 26, 2018 midnight
Bond set in Last Call murder case
- August 22, 2017 2:01 p.m.
Jury finds Bunn not guilty in shooting death
- November 7, 2017 9:18 p.m.
HAMAD TRIAL | Jurors can't reach verdict, will be sequestered overnight
- October 30, 2017 6:18 p.m.
HAMAD VERDICT | Capital punishment phase of case may start Wednesday
- June 15, 2018 9:49 a.m.
WALLACE TRIAL | Mistrial declared in murder case
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.