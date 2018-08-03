Superseding indictment issued in murder case

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday issued an indictment against a man who went on trial in June for murder only to have jurors fail to reach a verdict.

The indictment added a firearms specification to a charge of murder against Johnny Ray Wallace, 24, of East Midlothian Boulevard. Wallace also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Wallace was charged with the Nov. 28 shooting death of Colin Brown, 45, in a South Avenue bar. A jury in common pleas court deliberated over parts of two days in June but could not reach a verdict in the case.

Wallace is expected to be re-tried in November.