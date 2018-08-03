Guilty plea and sentencing in Niagara Falls trunk murder case
YOUNGSTOWN
A man accused of killing his girlfriend, stuffing her in a trunk and driving her to Niagara Falls, N.Y. pleaded guilty to a charge of murder today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Jashawn Elliot, too 29, of Outlook Avenue, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by Judge Lou D'Apolito for the Aug. 9 death of Anvia Mickens, 27.
Mickens was found in the trunk of Elliot's car by police in Niagara Falls.
The sentence is the only one that can be given for a murder charge.
The courtroom was packed with friends and family of the victim and defendant. There were so many people that some people were not allowed in and admittance was limited to family members only.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 28, 2018 midnight
Suspect arraigned
- December 26, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Bond set at $2M for Y'town man charged with killing girlfriend, taking body to NY
- December 26, 2017 9:44 a.m.
Suspect in city woman's murder remains jailed
- August 10, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Body in trunk confirmed to be Anvia Mickens; boyfriend in custody in Niagara Falls
- August 10, 2017 12:11 a.m.
Murder probe after body found in trunk
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.