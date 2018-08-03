Guilty plea and sentencing in Niagara Falls trunk murder case

YOUNGSTOWN

A man accused of killing his girlfriend, stuffing her in a trunk and driving her to Niagara Falls, N.Y. pleaded guilty to a charge of murder today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jashawn Elliot, too 29, of Outlook Avenue, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison by Judge Lou D'Apolito for the Aug. 9 death of Anvia Mickens, 27.

Mickens was found in the trunk of Elliot's car by police in Niagara Falls.

The sentence is the only one that can be given for a murder charge.

The courtroom was packed with friends and family of the victim and defendant. There were so many people that some people were not allowed in and admittance was limited to family members only.