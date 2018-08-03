METRO DIGEST || Grants for firefighters

Grants for firefighters

McDONALD

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, announced two grant awards totaling $188,743 to the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department.

This funding comes in the form of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. The first grant totaling $44,457 will be used for operations and safety, while the second grant totaling $144,286 will go toward vehicle acquisition.

Authorities: Fetus was stillborn

WARREN

The near-term fetus found Tuesday in the garage of a home on Kenmore Avenue Southeast was stillborn, meaning it was already dead when it was delivered, the Trumbull County Coroner's office says. The official cause and manner of death are still pending.

The Warren Police Department took the matter seriously when it was notified by a hospital employee a woman had come to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Tuesday morning with bleeding and told hospital officials she had miscarried and put the fetus in the yard of a home on Kenmore.

Police found the fetus in the garage of the home.

Woman tied up

WARREN

A Mazda Avenue Northeast woman reported a man she knows broke into her house at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, tied her up and assaulted her. When police interviewed her, she said she was having pain on the side of her face and would seek treatment later if she continued to experience pain.

The woman said she called 911 and officers came, banging on the windows but she was unable to get out of her restraints in time.

She said when she did get out of the restraints, the man left. She said she passed out from the stress and did not call police again until Wednesday night after leaving home and going to another house. The woman was advised to speak to the prosecutor about filing charges.

Woman charged after drive-thru incident

WARREN

Jessica L. Lipinski, 28, of Beverly Avenue, Austintown, and North Feederle Drive in Warren, was arraigned Thursday in Warren Municipal Court on child endangering, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle impaired after she was found confused in the drive-thru window of Dunkin' Donuts, 3545 Youngstown Road, at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday. Employees at the restaurant said the woman had been passed out behind the wheel.

Lipinski moved her car out the drive-thru lane when asked by police. Then she got out but was severely shaking, and her heart was beating 191 beats per minute when ambulance personnel checked her.

Officers found a burnt spoon with pink residue on it and a piece of paper with unknown white and pink powder in it.

The child was released to her father, and Lipinski was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center, where she refused a blood-alcohol test.

Immunization clinics

WARREN

Warren City Health District, 258 E. Market St., will host special immunization clinics from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 15; 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 29; and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 19. A librarian from Warren-Trumbull County Public Library will read a story during the clinics. For information, call 330-841-2596.

Boil alert lifted

BROOKFIELD

The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers Department has lifted a boil alert issued Wednesday for Trumbull County water customers who live on state Route 7 north of Brookfield Fire Department. Streets included David Lane, Richard Drive and Wyngate Manor.

