Former Struthers businessman nearly across America on his bike

YOUNGSTOWN

Friends gathered at SMARTS Friday in downtown Youngstown to celebrate Doug Smith's cross-country bike ride — and his birthday.

Smith sold his Struthers drum store and launched an Oregon-to-Delaware bike ride to raise $35,000 for SMARTS.

"It was a bucket list idea," he said.

He rode into town a couple days ago, rested up, and continued the last leg of his ride right after the party. He turned 61 while on the road, so that was celebrated, too.

The ride has been great — only a minor moose collision to speak of. America has been a great companion in his mostly solo ride.

SMARTS is only currently at 10% of its $35,000 goal to raise funds for SMARTS Public Programming.

SMARTS offers free classes in visual arts, music, dance, theater, and visual arts with over 50% of its students at low to moderate income based on HUD standards.

Follow Doug’s journey at https://www.smartsartschool.org/going-the-distance-journey/.