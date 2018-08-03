Feds indict 4 on cocaine charges in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
An indictment unsealed Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charges four people with selling cocaine in Youngstown for almost two years.
Indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distributing cocaine are Lawrence Whited, 47; Jeanne George, also 47, both of Youngstown; Jonathan F. Brown, 50, of Austintown; and Eva Whisel, 34, of Youngstown.
An indictment issued June 21 charges the four with selling cocaine from January of 2016 to Dec. 12, 2017.
Whited faces additional counts of using firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities said he had three guns.
Prosecutors are also looking to seize almost $17,000 in cash and the three guns.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 20, 2018 midnight
Four from Valley face federal gun charges
- November 30, 2016 12:30 p.m.
Feds want indicted man's guns and cash
- March 19, 2018 10:36 a.m.
Four from Valley face federal gun charges
- April 4, 2017 12:10 p.m.
Georgia man arrested by feds, charged with selling heroin in Youngstown
- April 2, 2018 11:29 a.m.
Federal indictment lists many drug charges for man already in prison
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.