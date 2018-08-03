Feds indict 4 on cocaine charges in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN

An indictment unsealed Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charges four people with selling cocaine in Youngstown for almost two years.

Indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and distributing cocaine are Lawrence Whited, 47; Jeanne George, also 47, both of Youngstown; Jonathan F. Brown, 50, of Austintown; and Eva Whisel, 34, of Youngstown.

An indictment issued June 21 charges the four with selling cocaine from January of 2016 to Dec. 12, 2017.

Whited faces additional counts of using firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities said he had three guns.

Prosecutors are also looking to seize almost $17,000 in cash and the three guns.