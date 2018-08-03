Federal judge won’t stop closure of Ohio homeless camp


August 3, 2018 at 2:05p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge has refused to stop the city from tearing down another homeless encampment.

Advocates for the homeless filed suit today hours before the city planned to clear an encampment near a busy downtown entertainment district.

Judge Timothy Black denied their request for a temporary restraining order during a telephone hearing.

Advocates called Tuesday’s order to vacate “a bullying tactic” and claimed it violates constitutional rights.

At least a dozen tents remained along the sidewalk early this afternoon. People living there insist they won’t leave unless forcibly removed.

National homeless advocate Megan Hustings says camps across the country are being targeted in response to pressure from locals who don’t want to see visible poverty.

Cincinnati officials say they plan to deal with another camp near a downtown luxury apartment complex.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900