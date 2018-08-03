Burglary thwarted in Warren neighborhood
WARREN
Police say two men observed breaking into a house in the 2000 block of Northwest Boulevard Northwest at 7:29 p.m. Thursday apparently left in a hurry and didn’t get anything from the home.
When police responded to the home based on a phone call from a neighbor, they found a screen cut and window broken in the back and “items throughout the home appeared ready to be taken, televisions, closets ransacked, etc., when the suspects were scared off.”
