Brakes fail on ride at Kennywood Park

WEST MIFLIN, Pa.

Several people became nauseous after brakes failed on a pirate ship ride at an amusement park near Pittsburgh, and crews were unable to stop it for 10 minutes.

The ride at Kennywood Park swings like a pendulum from left to right and up and down. Passengers were stuck swinging Wednesday before workers could engage a secondary braking system.

EMTs were on hand to help any riders who became sick once the ride stopped. No injuries have been reported.

The park says the pirate ship is 35 years old and has a good safety record.

Remains from North Korea ‘consistent with being Americans’

WASHINGTON

The remains handed over by North Korea last week in 55 boxes are “consistent with being Americans,” based on an initial examination, although none has been positively identified, a U.S. scientist who has seen the remains said Thursday.

Although President Donald Trump has publicly thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for fulfilling the promise he made at their June 12 Singapore summit to return American war remains, U.S. officials had cautioned that little was known about the remains.

John E. Byrd, director of the Defense Department laboratory in Hawaii where the 55 cases arrived on Wednesday, cited several reasons for saying that at least some of the remains appear to be those of Americans missing from the Korean War.

“What we saw were remains that were consistent with what we have found from the Korean War recoveries that we’ve done over the years, and we found remains that were consistent with being Americans,” Byrd said.

He said the remains are “good candidates to be missing Americans from the Korean War,” where thousands died on battlefields and in prisoner-of-war camps during the 1950-53 conflict and remain officially unaccounted for.

Man gets rare blood infection from dog

WEST BEND, Wis.

Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection from a dog lick.

Greg Manteufel remains hospitalized at a Milwaukee-area hospital. Medical College of Wisconsin infectious disease specialist Dr. Silvia Munoz-Price says the bacteria that invaded Manteufel’s body comes from the saliva of a dog. She says the infection caused Manteufel’s blood pressure to drop and circulation in his limbs to decrease rapidly.

His wife, Dawn Manteufel, says her 48-year-old husband was perfectly healthy until he began having flu-like symptoms. The bacteria attacked quickly and aggressively. Munoz-Price says the infection is rare, adding that 99 percent of people with dogs will never contract the bacteria.

US wants ACLU to take lead on reuniting separated families

SAN DIEGO

The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union are proposing widely divergent plans on how to reunite hundreds of children with their deported parents after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The administration puts the onus on the ACLU in a court filing Thursday in San Diego, asking that the organization use its “considerable resources” to find parents in their home countries. It says the State Department has begun talks with foreign governments on how the Trump administration may assist.

The ACLU, which has sued on behalf of separated parents, calls for the administration to take “significant and prompt steps” to find the parents on their own.

As of July 26, 431 children were in U.S. custody with parents outside the country.

Associated Press