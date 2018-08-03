METRO DIGEST || Liberty board OKs levy for ballot

Board OKs levy for ballot

LIBERTY

The school board approved a renewal levy for the November ballot, as the current levy expires next year. The levy will be the same amount, a five-year 3.75-mill levy that will generate $839,531 each calendar year. There are a few more steps to be taken before the levy is officially set to be put on the ballot.

Fires destroy 2 houses

YOUNGSTOWN

Two vacant houses on the same West Side street were destroyed in separate fires early Thursday.

Crews were first called about 3 a.m. to a 1510 Manhattan Ave. home that caught fire. Damage there is listed at $9,000, a total loss.

Firefighters returned about 6:35 a.m. for a blaze at a 1615 Manhattan Ave. home that caused $18,000 damage, also a total loss. Fire reports recommended both homes be demolished as soon as possible.

Police find drugs, cash

YOUNGSTOWN

Police serving a search warrant about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday investigating drug activity at a 957 Campbell St. home found more than $2,100 cash and a large quantity of suspected cocaine.

Besides the cash, members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit found suspected crack and powder cocaine, a bag of suspected marijuana, pills and a bag of fentanyl.

Arrested on a felony charge of possession of cocaine as well as possession of drugs and possession of marijuana was Keith Tillis, 30, who lists the home as his address.

Also arrested on a felony charge of possession of cocaine, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was Daniel Williams, 23, no address listed.

Both men are in the Mahoning County jail and expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.