60th annual St. Patrick festival this weekend
Staff reports
Hubbard
St. Patrick Church, 225 N. Main St., will host its 60th annual festival from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday and from 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday.
Food available includes chicken, lamb and rib dinners, Father Mike’s Famous Steak Hoagies, grilled chicken-salad sandwiches, stuffed cabbage, fresh-cut fries, lemon shakes and more.
A basket raffle and prizes will be available. The grand prize raffle is a choice of a 2018 Silverado 4x4, 2018 Traverse SUV or $25,000
cash. Other raffle prizes are a 50-inch television, Apple iPad, Troy Bilt 24-inch snowblower, Toro lawn mower Dyson upright vacuum and more.
Try your hand at bingo or enjoy the rides and live entertainment.
A 5K Fun Run/Race will take place Saturday. All proceeds from the race will benefit the church’s food pantry.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.saintpatsfestival.com or call 330-534-1928.
Nightly Entertainment Schedule
Friday: 8 to 11 p.m. Hern Brothers Band
Saturday: 5 to 7:30 p.m. County Mayo Irish Band; 8 to 11 p.m. Rex Taneri Orchestra
Sunday: 3 to 6:00 p.m. Del Sinchak; 7 to 11 p.m. Northern Whiskey
