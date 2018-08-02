Youngstown swears in four new police officers

YOUNGSTOWN

City police today swore in four new officers.

The officers are Dan Spivey III, 38, a native of Youngstown; David Hilliard, 36, of Lisbon, who has been a police officer for 14 years in Lisbon; Carlo Eggleston Jr., 27, of Warren, whose father has been a member of the department for 25 years; and Jason Quarrie, 45, a native of Jamaica who was a firefighter and paramedic there for 17 years.

Hilliard and Eggleston will begin their training with the department immediately while Spivey and Quarrie will begin their training after they graduate from the police academy at Youngstown State University later this year.