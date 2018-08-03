Youngstown residents call city's flood psyment offer an insult

YOUNGSTOWN

Six Wendover Circle residents who had extensive damage to their homes after a December water break were offered $2,500 each from the city administration to help pay their expenses.

The residents called the proposal an “insult” and members of council said the city should come back with a better offer.

The issue was discussed Thursday at a city council infrastructure and general improvements committee meeting.

The residents weren’t permitted to talk at the meeting, but later spoke to the media.

Fred Ross of Wendover Circle, who’s lived on that street for 52 years, said the water break caused $62,000 worth of damage to his home.

As for the $2,500 offer, Ross said, “It’s an insult,” and “I’m being mistreated.”

Keith Franklin, who also lives on the street, said of the offer: “It’s unacceptable. It’s negligent,” and the city “should pay the bills.”

He said his house sustained $25,000 in damage.

A water line on Wendover Circle, near Kirk Road, on the city’s West Side, broke in December causing water to flow into the basements of a number of homes. It caused thousands of dollars of damage to Wendover Circle houses.

