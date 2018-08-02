METRO DIGEST || Yo-Yo Ma to perform in Warren

Yo-Yo Ma to perform

WARREN

World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform with the Warren Philharmonic and Youngstown Symphony orchestras at 6 p.m Aug. 13 at the Warren Community Amphitheatre, 321 Mahoning Ave. , as part of a City Club of Mahoning Valley event that will start at 5:30 with area music and dance artists performing. A forum to discuss “How Can the Arts – and All of Our Culture – Serve Our Community” will run from 7 to 8 p.m., moderated by Deborah F. Rutter, president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Panelists will be the Rev. Lewis Macklin II, pastor of Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Youngstown, and William Mullane, board member of the Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County.

Boil advisory

BROOKFIELD

A boil advisory was issued until further notice Wednesday for township residents who live on state Route 7 north of the fire department, including Windgate Manor, David Lane and Richard Drive, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. Also affected are Trumbull County Southeast PWS customers. Drinking water should be heated to a rolling boil for three to five minutes, officials said.

Apply for judgeship

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Republican Party will screen candidates to replace Youngstown Municipal Judge Elizabeth Kobly , who is retiring Aug. 30. Interested candidates should request an application packet by contacting the party office at mahoningcountygop@gmail.com or by calling 330-629-7006. Applicants must submit eight sets of application materials to the party office at 8381 Market St., Boardman, by Aug. 17. Candidates will meet with the screening committee; a maximum of three finalists will be forwarded to the governor for consideration for the job.

Authorities ID body

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner’s office says the remains found Sunday along Risher Road are those of Jerry Hughley, 35, and he may have been dead for about a week.

His death has been ruled a homicide from multiple gunshot wounds. Kathy Meszaros, chief coroner’s investigator, said Wednesday the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office used fingerprints to identify him., and also had dental records available to use. His death is being placed near the same time his girlfriend, Brittany May, 28, was found shot to death on Front Street near the former Warren Western Reserve High School. Her body was found at 12:06 a.m. July 22. Hughley’s family reported him missing the next day, but he had not been seen since late July 21.

Jeep found in pond

WARREN

A vehicle was recovered from a pond in Warren’s Quinby Park, 309 Austin Ave. SW, but divers found no one in the car or water or anything else to suggest foul play, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center. Authorities believe the vehicle, a yellow Jeep discovered at the dead end of Swallow Street about 6:55 p.m. Tuesday, had been in the water for quite a while. The owner was identified and said the vehicle had been towed.

