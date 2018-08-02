West Side residents bristle at basement-flooding settlement amount

YOUNGSTOWN — Six Wendover Circle residents who had extensive damage to their homes after a December water break were offered $2,500 each from the city administration to help pay their expenses.

The residents called the proposal an “insult” and members of council said the city should come back with a better offer.

The issue was discussed today at a city council infrastructure and general improvements committee meeting.

Fred Ross of Wendover Circle, who’s lived on that street for 52 years, said the water break caused $62,000 worth of damage to his home.

As for the $2,500 offer, Ross said, “It’s an insult,” and “I’m being mistreated.”

A water line on Wendover Circle, near Kirk Road, on the city’s West Side, broke in December causing water to flow into the basements of a number of homes. It caused thousands of dollars of damage to Wendover Circle houses.

Councilwoman Lauren McNally, D-5th, who has Wendover in her ward, said in the past the city has made “good-faith payments for extreme situations” like this and should cover more than $2,500 for each resident who had to pay to clean up water and replace items such as water heaters, washing machines and dryers.

