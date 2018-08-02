US goes ahead with tax on Canadian newsprint
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Commerce Department is going ahead with a tax on Canadian newsprint, a threat to the already-struggling American newspaper industry.
The revised tariffs unveiled today are mostly lower than those originally imposed earlier this year but would still slap an anti-dumping border tax as high as 16.88 percent.
Congress is overwhelmingly opposed to the tariffs. House Speaker Paul Ryan contacted Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross directly to voice his concerns. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declared in a newspaper column the tax "would do irreversible harm" to the newspaper industry.
The tariffs are a response to a complaint from a hedge fund-owned paper producer in Washington state, which argues that its Canadian competitors are taking advantage of government subsidies to sell their product at unfairly low prices.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 18, 2018 midnight
Lawmakers warn of threat to newspapers
- July 17, 2018 12:55 p.m.
Lawmakers warn Trump tariffs threaten local newspapers
- July 25, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Battered, broken newspaper industry hoping for brighter future online
- June 4, 2018 midnight
Threat of trade war escalates intensifies
- March 5, 2018 midnight
White House: No exemptions from steel, aluminum tariffs
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.