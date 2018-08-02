Two Manhattan Avenue homes leveled by fires
YOUNGSTOWN
Two vacant houses on the same West Side street were destroyed in separate fires early today.
Crews were first called about 3 a.m. to a 1510 Manhattan Ave. home which caught fire. Damage there is listed at $9,000, a total loss.
Firefighters returned about 6:35 a.m. for a blaze at a 1615 Manhattan Ave. home that caused $18,000 damage, also a total loss.
There were no injuries. Fire reports recommended both homes be demolished as soon as possible.
