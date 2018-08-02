Two grants awarded to McDonald Volunteer Fire Department


August 2, 2018 at 10:48a.m.

McDONALD

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, announced two grant awards totaling $188,743 to the McDonald Volunteer Fire Department. This funding comes in the form of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. The first grant totaling $44,457 will be used for operations and safety, while the second grant totaling $144,286 will go toward vehicle acquisition.

