Two 'flexible parks' coming to life in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN
The Mahoning County Land Bank dedicated a “flexible park” on the South Side and broke ground on another one today where demolished structures used to stand.
They’re called flexible parks because they can be used for a variety of purposes such as picnics, places to gather and relax, a safe place for children to play or events such as flea markets or block parties.
The Peace Park on Thorn Street between Parkwood and Lakewood avenues opened today. Ground was broken on the Erie-Judson Garden on Erie Street and East Judson Avenue.
Both locations used to house dilapidated Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority multiplex buildings that were demolished in April.
