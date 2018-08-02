Trump to conduct Delaware, Ohio rally

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is set to travel to Ohio to have a campaign rally in support of Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson, who is running for Congress.

Trump’s campaign says he will appear in Delaware, Ohio, on Saturday evening, days before the Aug. 7 special election for the state’s 12th congressional district.

Balderson is running against Democrat Danny O’Connor in a race that is being viewed as a potential harbinger for Republicans’ chances in the fall midterm elections.

The rally will be Trump’s third in a week, following one in Florida on Tuesday and a scheduled event in Pennsylvania today.

Alaska Airline under fire after gay couple had to give up seats

seattle

Alaska Airlines faces outrage from people on social media after a gay couple had to give up seats on a New York City-Los Angeles flight to make room for a straight couple.

The Seattle Times reports the couple accepted an apology Tuesday from the airline, which said there was a seating mistake not reflective of disrespect in Sunday’s incident.

David Cooley says he and his traveling companion were in their assigned seats when a gate agent asked his companion to give up his seat and move so another couple could sit together.

Cooley said the two men were also a couple and wanted to sit together, but the agent insisted his companion had to move to coach or get off the plane. The couple took a flight on another airline.

Document: Tourist duck boat violated inspection terms

ST. LOUIS

A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.

The Coast Guard on Wednesday announced it has convened a formal Marine Board of Investigation into the accident involving a Ride the Ducks of Branson boat. The vessel sank July 19 at Table Rock Lake.

The lake was calm when the excursion began, but weather turned violent and the boat sank within minutes.

The Coast Guard’s certificate of inspection issued in 2017 prohibited the boat from being on water if winds exceed 35 mph or wave height exceeds 2 feet.

Investigators said the wind speed at the time of the accident was more than 70 mph.

Thieves steal Swedish royal jewels, escape

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Thieves carrying out a daring daytime robbery smashed a security case at a cathedral in Sweden and stole gold and jewel-encrusted crowns from the early 1600s before hopping on bicycles and escaping via a nearby lake, police said.

The two men pulled off the heist at Strangnas Cathedral at noon Tuesday and vanished aboard a speedboat or jet skis into the vast patchwork of lakes around the city, located 37 miles west of the Swedish capital of Stockholm, police said.

The stolen artifacts included a gold crown and an orb dating to 1611 that were made for King Karl IX’s funeral, as well as a jewel-encrusted crown dating to 1625 that was used in Queen Kristina’s funeral. The items were on display at an exhibition, and visitors were inside the cathedral when they were taken.

Strangnas Cathedral said on its website that the stolen pieces were kept “in accordance with the prevailing safety regulations in locked and alarmed displays.” It gave no further details.

Associated Press