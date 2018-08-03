SV dog show at fairgrounds features 166 breeds, 1,688 competitors this year

CANFIELD

People came from as far as Australia and Mexico and many of the United States, and as near as Lordstown to show their canines Thursday, the first of the four-day Steel Valley Cluster dog show at Canfield Fairgrounds.

The Steel Valley Cluster consists of Fort Steuben Kennel Association, sponsor of Thursday’s event; Columbiana Kennel Club, sponsor of today’s show; Beaver County, Pa., Kennel Club, sponsor of Saturday’s competition, and Mahoning-Shenango Kennel Club, sponsor of the final show on Sunday.



Gael Damron of Wintersville, a member of the Fort Steuben Kennel Association and chairwoman of Thursday’s show, said 1,241 dogs were registered to compete that day; 1,461 are entered today; 1,668 on Saturday, and 1,562 on Sunday.

However, generally dogs are shown every day of the event, which features 166 breeds, said Damron, who started showing dogs at 8 and retired four years ago. Now, she and her husband, Bob, are pursuing a judging career.

Judging begins at 8 a.m. and best-of-show judging ends between 5 and 6 p.m. each day. Admission is $5 per car.

One of the nearby owner/handlers who competed Thursday is Dr. Dianne Eddie of Lordstown, owner of Lordstown Veterinarian Clinic, who showed her Gordon setter, Quincy, in the Sporting Group.

Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.