Pastor, advocate describe battle to help Salem immigrants detained by ICE

Pastor Manuel Lux moved to Salem from Guatemala to plant a church among the 3,000-some Guatemalan immigrants living in the area who speak only Quiche, a Mayan language spoken long before the Spanish arrived.

Lux, a native speaker of Quiche who learned Spanish in primary school and English later in life, began Iglesia Esperanza de Vida in Salem to meet the needs of that community.

Now, he’s trying to help keep the community from splintering in the aftermath of the June 19 Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids at the Fresh Mark plant in Salem, where more than 100 Guatemalans were taken into custody.

Lux told his story alongside Veronica Dahlberg, executive director of HOLA, a grass-roots organization focusing on outreach and advocacy to the Latino population, during an event Thursday evening hosted by the Mahoning Valley Coalition for Justice and Dignity at the Youngstown Historical Center of Labor and Industry on Wood Street.

The event was an update to the attendees on the state of immigrants rounded up by ICE officials during raids in both Salem and Sandusky.

