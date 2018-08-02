Ohioans get 3-day break from state sales tax for some items

COLUMBUS (AP)

Shoppers get ready. Ohio’s sales tax holiday is set for this weekend.

From Friday through Sunday, clothing items costing less than $75 per item and school supplies costing less than $20 per item will be tax-free. The discount applies to purchases made in stores and online.

A full list of what falls under the sales tax holiday is available online.

The Ohio Senate unanimously approved a bill earlier this year that made the three-day sales tax holiday permanent. The Legislature had approved temporary sales tax holidays for the past three years.

State officials estimate the sales tax holiday will reduce state revenue by up to $16.9 million in 2020.

Gordon Gough, president of the state Council of Retail Merchants, says consumers will get the “lion’s share of benefits.”