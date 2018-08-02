Man living in Warren charged in Canton with skinning his own dog alive

Scott A. Winter, 46, of Warren is in the Stark County jail and will be arraigned Friday in Canton Municipal Court on a felony animal cruelty charge on allegations that he skinned his own a pit bull dog alive and posted it on Facebook.

Canton Municipal Court records show that Winter was charged by Canton police with prohibitions concerning companion animals July 26, and a warrant was issued that day for his arrest.

This is the law that went into effect in 2016 — sometimes called Goddard’s Law — and has been used several times in Warren in the past to give greater punishment to offenders than was available on the past.

The offense took place between March 15 and 17, 2018, according to records at Canton Municipal Court. The Canton Repository says the offense occurred at a home on Crestmont Avenue Northeast in Canton.

Warren police arrested Winter and his girlfriend at their home in Warren at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Warren police report.

Winter was taken to the Trumbull County jail on the warrant, and Victoria S. Young, 32, was charged with misdemeanor falsification after police questioned her about bones found in the back yard of their Warren home.

When officers arrived on Palmyra, they heard someone inside the home cough and saw Winter inside. Officers ordered him to come out, which he did.

Young was taken to the police department and questioned about animals that had been at the Palmyra residence in the past but not there now.

