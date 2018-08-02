Man found after being stabbed dies

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

Police have two suspects after a man who was stabbed in a West Side apartment building early Wednesday died later.

The death of Jermaine Donlow, 26, of Illinois Avenue, is the 10th homicide in Youngstown in 2018. At this time last year the city had 11 homicides.

In 2017, the city recorded 28 homicides.

Police found Donlow about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on a bed inside an a apartment on Tyrell Avenue and he was still alive, but bleeding. He died later at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Reports said crime lab personnel also examined a car that was nearby, then had that car towed for detectives for evidence.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the detective bureau said police were questioning a man and a woman Wednesday in connection with Donlow’s death. He did say Donlow was stabbed after an argument.

No charges had been filed as of late Wednesday.

Court records from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court show Donlow was sentenced in February 2016 to five years’ probation after entering guilty pleas to charges of felony assault, a fourth-degree felony; and three counts of misdemeanor assault.

In October 2016, however, Donlow was arrested on a probation violation and sentenced to 15 months in prison. Court records do not show what the violation was.

The last homicide in the city was July 13, when Delmas Pippin, 38, was shot and killed in the backyard of his Wilbur Avenue home. Police have yet to make an arrest in that case.