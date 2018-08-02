Liberty cops: Help us stop car break-ins

Staff report

LIBERTY

The police department is asking anybody who has information about the string of car break-ins that have been reported since July 20 to contact the department’s tip line at 330-539-9830 or send a message to the department’s Facebook account.

There have been at least 17 reports of theft from people’s cars, mostly on the southern end of the township, including Mansell Drive, Logan Way and East Montrose Street.

All the cars were unlocked. Police Chief Richard Tisone reminds residents to keep car doors locked at all times.

Security footage obtained by the police from one of the victims indicates there could be two suspects.

In the video, a thin teenage male wearing an athletic training respirator on his face and backpack opens the door of a truck, uses a flashlight to look through it, then walks to another truck a couple feet away and does the same thing.

Another teenage male wearing a bandanna walks over to the suspect, and they hide as a car drives by.

In most cases, only change and a small amount of cash was taken.

The suspects also took items including a portable stereo, gas cans and a pocketbook from vehicles.

Police reports also said a fountain was stolen from a person’s yard, and a golf cart was stolen from a person’s garage.