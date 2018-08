WARREN — Warren City Health District, 258 E. Market St., will host special immunization clinics from 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 15; 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 29; and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 19.

A librarian from Warren-Trumbull County Public Library will read a story during the clinics. For information, call 330-841-2596.