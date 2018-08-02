Hubbard trustees: We need to pass this police levy

Staff Report

HUBBARD

The township trustees may put a continuous 3.5-mill police levy on the November ballot.

The police budget is not in deficit, but the fund’s carryover for 2018 was much less than usual, Trustee Rick Hernandez said Wednesday night.

In addition, the township faces rising costs for police that trustees attribute to issues such as state funding cuts and increasing repairs for aging police vehicles.

If the levy fails, trustees are concerned the fund won’t break even in the near future.

The current 1.75-mill police levy expires in 2019 and will not be renewed if the 3.5-mill levy passes.

The new levy would cost $88 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home.

Trustees must now go through several steps to get the levy proposal on the November ballot.

In other business, Trustee Fred Hanley reported that a letter has been sent to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources expressing the trustees’ objections to a proposed injection well near Hubbard-Masury Road.

Residents can sign petitions to register their own objection at the township building or Truck World’s fuel desk.